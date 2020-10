Madewell

10″ High-rise Skinny Jeans In Carbondale Wash

$128.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Lean and legs-for-days sexy, these 10" high-rise skinny jeans are made of our famous stretchhhhhhy holds-you-in denim. Bonus: This pair was specially dyed to stay dark for longer than ever.