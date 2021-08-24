Madewell

10″ High-rise Skinny Jeans

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Lean and legs-for-days sexy, these 10" high-rise black jeans come in our famous stretchhhhhhy holds-you-in denim with an authentic rugged look. Please note: This jean runs small, so we recommend ordering a size larger than your normal size. 10" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, with a 9 3/4" skinny leg opening, 28 1/2" inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Premium 95% cotton/3% poly/2% elastane ISKO Reform™ XP denim. Magic Pockets. Machine wash. Import. 5'4" and below? Try our petite inseam; 5'9"-5'11"? Choose Tall. MA977