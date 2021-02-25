Madewell

10″ High Rise Skinny Jeans

$69.97 $52.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details The sky-high 10" rise has a supersleek effect, thanks to a tricky detail—Magic Pockets in front that offer an extra layer of holds-you-in sorcery for the slimmest, smoothest look yet. - Zip fly with button closure - 5 pocket construction - High rise - Skinny fit - Raw hem - Imported Care Machine wash cold with like colors Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 23" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size 24. Approx. 40" length Approx. 12" inseam