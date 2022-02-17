Wayfair Sleep

10″ Firm Memory Foam Mattress (queen)

$555.05 $289.99

Doze off in the delightful, personalized embrace of Wayfair's Sleep Memory Foam Mattress. The high-performance memory foam provides proper support for your entire body where pressure has been building up all throughout the day. Rest easy knowing that your mattress has passed through rigorous testing to deliver a quality sleep and wake to feel refreshed. Features Soft knit fabric cover The mattress is comprised of high-performance memory foam with high-density polyester base foam The mattress is shipped compressed, rolled, and vacuum-sealed for easy transportation Product Details Mattress Type: Memory Foam Comfort Level: Firm Box Spring Included: No Cooling Technology: No Product Highlights: Breathable; Mattress in a box Mattress Top Type: Tight top