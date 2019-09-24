Soko Glam

10 Days Of Sheet Masks

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

The chic, velvet Soko Glam-branded bag (repurpose it as a travel makeup bag!) is filled with treatment solutions for every concern: There are birch juice, kelp extract-infused masks for dehydrated skin, a tea tree-infused mask for acne, honey, lavender, rice wine extract and snail mucin masks for irritation and inflammation, a two-step treatment that features lactic acid and botanicals for dark spots and acne scars, and an antioxidant-rich prickly pear cactus-infused mask to target signs of aging. And if you want to keep a few for yourself? Well, we won’t tell.