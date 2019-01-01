Paula's Choice

10% Azelaic Acid Booster

The experts at Paula's Choice have formulated their 10% Azelaic Acid Booster to banish blemishes and thwart imperfections so you can look and feel your best. This lightweight solution easily corrects dark spots, redness and breakouts thanks to its azelaic and salicylic acid formula. Key Ingredients: Azelaic Acid: clarifies uneven skin tone. Salicylic Acid: combats pore congestion and blemishes. Key Benefits: Clarifies uneven, irritated skin. Diminishes the look of brown spots and post-acne marks. Evens and brightens skin tone.