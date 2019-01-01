Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
PlayStation Plus
1 Year Playstation Plus Membership
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
37 Gifts That Your Live-In Partner Needs
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
RSR
Docking Speaker With Bluetooth
$104.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Valfre
Chi-chi's Iphone Case
$28.00
from
Valfre
BUY
DETAILS
V-MODA
V-moda Crossfade Ii Wireless Headphones
$329.99
$249.99
from
Microsoft
BUY
DETAILS
Germ Guardian
Germguardian Ac4100 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Welden
Welden Nylon Accessory Organizer
$79.95
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Sony
Wh-1000xm3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.99
from
Sony
BUY
DETAILS
Courant
Carry:1
$125.00
from
Courant
BUY
More from Wellness
Sex
Your Long Weekend Sex Guide Is Here
A three-day weekend adds a whole 24 hours to your not-at-work time, and instead of going shopping or out to brunch, why not indulge in sex that’s a
by
Erika W. Smith
Diet & Nutrition
The Healthy Beach Snacks To Pack On Your Next Trip
Every friend group or family unit has that one responsible person who always gets put in charge of packing a bag for the beach. While it might seem like a
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
11 Sun-Protective Workout Clothes That Don’t Look Dorky
There are lots of factors to consider when you're shopping for new workout clothes: Will you sweat through the fabric? Is it going to make your legs
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted