Makynail

1 Yard Metallic Transfer Paper Foil Nail Art Sticker Decal

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

********FREE SHIPPING IN US******** ..:*..:*..:*..:* price for 1 yard (120 cm) width is 4 cm. Purpose for nails: Hello there, in case you are looking for nail supplies, you are in the right place. I know how important nail care and beauty is, which is why I established my shop