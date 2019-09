Rachel Vosper

1 wick Glass Jar Available In All Scents.

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rachel Vosper

Description 1 Wick Glass Jar available in all scents. Choisya | Echinacea | Fige | French Lavender | Grene | Hellebores | Rose & Magnolia | Rosemary & Mint | Sage & Lemongrass | Scent 10 | Scent 69 | Scent 77 | Spiced Amber | Vostes Glass vessel colours – cream, claret, jade, mink Refill £20