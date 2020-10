Splat

1 Wash Temporary Dye (eclectic Green)

Splat 1 Wash Temporary Hair Dye is easy and fun to use. You get vibrant color that works on all hair colors, and when you're done, simply wash it out with warm water. 1 Wash Temporary Hair Dye by Splat is the best way to express your color, but without the usual commitment to permanent color. This product will wash out of your hair with warm water.