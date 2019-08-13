Base Butter

#1 Radiate Face Jelly

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Base Butter

Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Radiate Face Jelly until 8/18/19! Discount automatically applied at checkout. All pre-orders will ship on 8/13/19. Our lightweight moisturizer will revitalize your daily facial skincare routine as our formula rejuvenates, restores and protects your skin. Aloe vera gel is a skin balancing agent that helps keep your skin's natural pH between 4.2 to 5.8., Evening primrose boosts skin’s elasticity with omega-6 fatty acids, Lavender regulates sebum secretion, and tea tree penetrates the skin to disinfect. The result? A face that makes you look and feel alive. Shake well for best results. Why This Formula: Lightweight in nature, refreshing in feel, gel moisturizers are compatible with most skin types. Equipped to hydrate due to its water like base, it easily absorbs all of the formula’s nutrients into the skin without a greasy residue. The best part, a gel moisturizer leaves room for the remaining steps in your skincare routine such as layering key serums and SPF. Good For: Even toned, moisturized glowing skin without being shiny or feely greasy aka perfect for bare and beat skin. Ingredients: Aloe Gel Blend (Organic Aloe Leaf Juice (Aloe Barbadensis), Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water (Hamamelis Virginiana), Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate), Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil (click to learn more about our ingredients) Claims: Non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben free, cruelty free *Product's shelf life is 4-7 months once opened. Store in a cool dry place for maximum shelf life. Benefits: balancing purifying refreshing soothing hydrating moisturizing