At The Tot

Free of harmful ingredients like chlorine, fragrance, latex and optical brighteners, Coterie makes the hypoallergenic diaper you’ve been looking for. With sustainability being a core value, they’ve partnered with NativeEnergy to fund renewable energy initiatives. When you buy Coterie diapers, you’ll help offset the environmental impact of not only your baby’s diapers, but another baby’s too. Because many families in poverty lack the essential necessities for their babies, like diapers, they’ve also partnered with the non-profit Baby2Baby to donate your unused, returned diapers to those in need so no diaper goes to waste. Coterie diapers hold up to 25x their weight in fluid and wick moisture away from your baby’s skin in 16 seconds, while the Apparel-grade backsheet, made from their proprietary APEX® Technology, helps prevent irritation and rashes. Key features: Ultra absorbent core made of sodium polyacrylate (SAP) and Totally Chlorine Free (TCF) wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests Nonwoven backsheet is made of polypropylene and polyester Topsheet is made of polypropylene High loft nonwoven acquisition layer made of polyester Hook tab fastening system made of polypropylene / polyethylene, film, adhesive Wetness indicator (Sizes NB, 1, and 2 only) Free of fragrance, lotion, latex, rubber, dye, alcohol, heavy metals, parabens, phthalates, Chlorine bleaching, VOC’s, optical brighteners, animal testing and harsh chemicals. The number of diapers in each pack varies depending on size. Each 1 month supply contains 6 packs of diapers. The number of diapers in each pack varies depending on size. NB contains 40 diapers, Size 1 contains 44 diapers, Size 2 contains 40 diapers, Size 3 contains 34 diapers, Size 4 contains 29 diapers, Size 5 contains 25 diapers.