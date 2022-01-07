Acuvue

1-day Acuvue Moist 90pk

$59.99

1-Day ACUVUE® MOIST Brand Contact Lenses are an ideal choice if you want an exceptional all-day contact lens wear experience even if you feel your eyes are prone to sensitivity, irritation or allergies. You can enjoy the cleanliness of fresh, new contact lenses every day and the convenience of being able to simply toss them at the end of the day. LACREON® Technology creates a long-lasting cushion of moisture to help keep moisture in and irritation out. Plus, they block approximately 82% of UV-A and 97% of UV-B rays. WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed.