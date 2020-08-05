United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Zales
1 Ct. Certified Princess-cut Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring In 14k White Gold (i/i1)
$5299.99
At Zales
This 1 ct. certified princess-cut diamond solitaire engagement ring is set in 14K white gold with a color ranking of I and clarity of I1. This style comes with a certificate that includes a photo and a description of the diamonds, which guarantees quality and can be used for insurance purposes.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Zales
Zales
6.0mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/20 Ct. T.w. Diamond Sunburst Frame Ring...
$349.00$244.30
fromZales