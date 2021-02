Sabichi

1.8ltr Rice Cooker

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sabichi

1.8ltr Rice Cooker Make cooking easier with our 1.8 litre rice cooker. This has cook and keep warm modes, automatic cooking cycle with 12 hour keep warm feature, cool touch handles and a glass lid for easy viewing. It also Includes measuring cup and serving spoon. Model: 1.8ltr Alternatives: 7.2ltr Steamer