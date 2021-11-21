Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
1.7l One-touch Electric Kettle, Sage Green
$39.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Protect your purchase Get the best value on product protection including fast repairs or replacements.
Need a few alternatives?
Raven + Lily
Carmen Medium Tumbler Set
BUY
$50.00
Raven + Lily
Vitamix
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
BUY
C$579.95
Vitamix
Urban Outfitters
Favorite Boho 14 Oz Ceramic Stacking Mug
BUY
$7.00
$16.00
Urban Outfitters
littlechook
Personalized Animal & Dinosaur Family Aprons
BUY
$26.73
Etsy
More from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Set Of Three Nesting Bowls
BUY
$19.97
Walmart
More from Kitchen
Raven + Lily
Carmen Medium Tumbler Set
BUY
$50.00
Raven + Lily
Vitamix
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
BUY
C$579.95
Vitamix
Urban Outfitters
Favorite Boho 14 Oz Ceramic Stacking Mug
BUY
$7.00
$16.00
Urban Outfitters
littlechook
Personalized Animal & Dinosaur Family Aprons
BUY
$26.73
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted