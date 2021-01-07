OXO Good Grips

1.7-qt. Rectangular Container

$13.99

At Crate & Barrel

Store everything from cereal and nuts to beans and grains in this airtight container. The clear plastic vessel makes it easy to identify contents and the ingenious lid creates a protective seal. Simply press the button on the lid to create a seal. To release the seal, press the button again. Rounded corners pour neatly, and the lidded vessel stacks with other OXO Pop containers for flexible, accessible storage. Not just for use in the kitchen and pantry, this rectangular container keeps things organized and helpfully within view in the office, craft room or bathroom.