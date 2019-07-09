Magic Chef

1.7 Cu. Ft. Freezerless Mini Fridge In Black

Magic Chef's Energy Star rated 1.7 cu. ft. compact freezer-less refrigerator, in classic black provides ample storage for your favorite beverages such as water and sports drinks. Its All-refrigerator design provides desired usable capacity. The 2 wire shelves helps keep your fresh foods organized, so you can quickly grab a late-night snack in your dorm room or find your lunch at the office. The compact 1.7 cu. ft. refrigerator with reversible door and flat back exterior fits well in multiple environments.