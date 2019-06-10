Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Dazzling Rock

1.50 Carat 14k Round Black Diamond Eternity Band

$390.95
At Amazon
This lovely piece of jewelry is a wardrobe must have. All diamonds are sparkling and 100% natural. All our products with FREE gift box and 100% Satisfaction guarantee. Black Diamonds are color enhanced. SKU # KS123BL
Featured in 1 story
25 Eternity Bands Fit For A Duchess
by Emily Ruane