Hyaluronic Acid Serum is an anti aging face serum for visibly plumped skin and reduced wrinkles Lightweight hydrating serum absorbs quickly with no tacky feel or leftover residue Replenishes hydration, visibly plumps skin, reduces wrinkles HAVE YOU TRIED THE #1 SERUM IN AMERICA?* SO INTENSELY HYDRATING, VISIBLY PLUMPS SKIN AND REDUCES WRINKLES. Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% PURE Hyaluronic Acid Serum is our most potent hydrating formula with our highest concentration of PURE Hyaluronic Acid. So effective, it immediately hydrates, plumps skin in 1 week, and reduces wrinkles. This replumping serum was validated by an external panel of dermatologists** and is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and does not clog pores. WHAT IS PURE HYALURONIC ACID? Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a potent hydration-attracting molecule naturally found in the skin, but we lose it as we age which leads to lack of firmness and dryness. Hyaluronic Acid is a safe ingredient used by dermatologists for its intensely hydrating and replumping properties. Suitable for sensitive skin. WHY CHOOSE OUR PURE HYALURONIC ACID SERUM? Our potent formula combines high and low-molecular weight PURE Hyaluronic Acid for dual replumping and hydrating effect. • 0.5% high molecular weight PURE Hyaluronic Acid intensely re-hydrates the skin’s surface and stays on top of the skin to help lock in moisture for dewy-looking skin. • 1.0% low molecular weight PURE Hyaluronic Acid absorbs more easily to help smooth skin texture and instantly plump skin. SEE VISIBLE RESULTS. Immediately, 1.5% PURE Hyaluronic Acid Serum is quickly absorbed to deliver intense moisture that leaves the skin with a fully hydrated and dewy glow. In 1 week, skin is visibly plumped and feels firmer and more elastic. The youthful, bouncy feel returns and skin is visibly refreshed and glowing with moisture. Overtime, fine lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced. THE ANTI-WRINKLE POWER DUO. Pair 1.5% PURE Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for visible anti-aging results to firm, brighten, and visibly reduce appearance of wrinkles in 1 week. PRO TIP: Apply 1.5% PURE Hyaluronic Acid Serum on damp skin to help retain moisture. *BASED ON UNIT SALES FULL YEAR 2020. SOURCE: NIELSEN MASS MARKET DATA LRL FORM: SERUM. **An external panel of dermatologists validated that Revitalift Derm Intensives serums uphold strict formulation standards and reviewed independent clinical testing results and protocols. See results or your money back, guaranteed. ***Money back guarantee, up to $36.99 (sales tax and shipping not refunded), for L’Oréal Paris Revitalift skin care products. Purchase between 1/1/2021-12/31/21 redeem by 1/29/22. Restrictions apply. For details, call 1-855-332-9983.