Gildan

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt Top

$19.41

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure Machine Washable Air jet yarn for softer feel and no pilling. Cross-dyed shades (2 colors in one fabric). Contrast (Dark Grey) twill tape. YKK 1/4 brass zipper with contrast (Dark grey) trim. Twin needle stitching. Air jet yarn for softer feel and no pilling. Cross-dyed shades (2 colors in one fabric). Contrast (Dark Grey) twill tape. YKK 1/4 brass zipper with contrast (Dark grey) trim. Twin needle stitching. Twin needle cuffs. 1x1 athletic rib with spandex. Quarter turned to eliminate center crease. Fabric: 50% cotton 50% polyester preshrunk yarn. GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR - every style, color and size you could need at a price you will want to pay.