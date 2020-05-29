Schwarzkopf

098 Steel Silver

Product details Schwarzkopf LIVE Steel Silver 098 Semi-Permanent Hair Dye Discover intense, vibrant colour. Semi-permanent ultra bright silver hair dye - Express your colour creativty, 1 product - 2 effects - Discover intense colour vibrancy OR - Go pastel by mixing Colour Cream with Conditioner included - Built-in electrifying pigments for colour vibrancy Colour results will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs. How to use The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs. Hazards and Cautions Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions before use. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Do not colour your hair if: – you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, – you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, – you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in pack). Important info Pack contains: 1 Tube Colour Cream 50ml 2 Satchet of Care Conditioner 2x15ml 1 Pair of gloves 1 Instruction leaflet Ingredients Colour cream Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, PEG-8, Ceteareth-20, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Pa