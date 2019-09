STUDIO AMELIA

01 Leather Sandals

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

STUDIO AMELIA's Emily Inglis told us she loves to take simple silhouettes and add an unexpected yet effortless twist. These '01' sandals have ties that can be worn high up or low at your ankles. Made from white leather, they have a simple toe loop and squared footbeds for a retro feel. The designer suggests styling yours with a pastel or neon pedicure.