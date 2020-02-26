Zak Designs

0025-r580 Hydratrak Water Bottles, 24oz

Staying hydrated is an important part of being healthy; Zak! Designs' innovative HydraTrak bottle with Chug Lid helps keep track of water intake Monitor your water intake with included rainbow bands; one for every bottle of water you drink, wear them as bracelets or roll them up the bottle Soft touch carry-loop integrated in lid slips over neck for convenient lid storage; threads are on inside of bottle opening for smooth drinking edge Screw-on lid attaches securely for leak proof storage; perfect for use at home, in the office, at the gym or on the go; fits in most cup holders Holds 24 oz. and is made of Tritan plastic that is durable and BPA-free; top rack dishwasher safe, do not microwave