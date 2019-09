Shea Moisture

00% Virgin Coconut Oil Leave In Conditioner

£10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Shea moisture 100% virgin coconut oil leave in conditioner 237mlSoften hair and improve styling manageability with this lightweight, milk leave-in treatment. 100% Extra Virgin Coconut and Shea Oils, Coconut Milk and Acacia Senegal combine in this restorative formula that re-hydrates hair, detangles and acts as a barrier against heat while reducing frizz.