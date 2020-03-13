Dove

0% Aluminum Pomegranate And Lemon Verbena Deodorant

$5.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Looking for the best aluminum-free deodorant for everyday use? Dove Go Fresh 0% Aluminum Deodorant is the perfect addition to your morning routine, so you can start your day feeling fresh and invigorated. The deodorant stick has an alcohol-free (ethanol-free) formula that contains ¼ moisturizers to glide on easily, helping underarms recover from any irritation caused by shaving. Dove Go Fresh 0% Aluminum Deodorant is a non-irritant deodorant for soft and smooth underarms, and it has the energizing, refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena. This Dove deodorant for women keeps your underarms feeling fresh and protects you from odor for up to 24 hours.To control body odor and feel fresh throughout the day, Dove offers a choice of either antiperspirant deodorant or deodorant products, and both help reduce body odor. If you?re concerned with preventing wetness and odor, choose an antiperspirant to keep sweat and odor at bay; the aluminum in an antiperspirant can help control the flow of sweat to keep you dry. If wetness is not one of your concerns, opt for a deodorant to feel fresh, such as Dove Go Fresh 0% Aluminum Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena deodorant stick.At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. Our mission is to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look, helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.