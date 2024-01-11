Mermade Hair

0.9″ Cutie Pro Waver | Three Barrel Curling Iron For Beach Waves

$67.99 $55.98

Buy Now Review It

Late one night, exploring her father's library, a young woman finds an ancient book and a cache of yellowing letters addressed ominously to 'My dear and unfortunate successor'. Her discovery plunges her into a world she never dreamed of - a labyrinth where the secrets of her father's past and her mother's mysterious fate connect to an evil hidden in the depths of history. In those few quiet moments, she unwittingly assumes a quest she will discover is her birthright - a hunt for the truth about Vlad the Impaler, the medieval ruler whose barbarous reign formed the basis of the Dracula myth. Deciphering obscure signs and hidden texts, reading codes worked into the fabric of medieval monastic traditions, and evading terrifying adversaries, one woman comes ever closer to the secret of her own past and a confrontation with the very definition of evil. Elizabeth Kostova's debut novel is an adventure of monumental proportions - a captivating tale that blends fact and fantasy, history and the present with an assurance that is almost unbearably suspenseful - and utterly unforgettable. Industry Reviews This literary thriller is a page-turner with brains - Daily Mail The Historian amounts to something profound...and wondrously mathematical at times, a genre novel by Bach... We encounter obsession, possession, and the struggle against the brevity of life. It is an exploration of the eternal desire for intimacy...Kostova captures, beautifully, the turn on a dime from light to dark - The Times The Historian is great fun...told with a compelling intensity which will keep the reader hooked until the last Undead tomb door swings shut - Sunday Telegraph Filled with fascinating details of archaic vampire lore, the splendours of the Ottoman Empire and the beauty of the Romanian countryside - TLS Kostova s research is exemplary...if you re drawn to the gothic in fiction, reading this on hot nights will induce a few shivers - Herald