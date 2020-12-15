United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Valerie Madison
0.49ct Eva Champagne Rose Cut Diamond Engagement Ring
$1720.00
At Valerie Madison
This vintage-cut champagne diamond contrasts beautifully with it's bright white gold setting and our signature claw prongs. Delightfully low-profile this ring stacks well with our collection of contour bands. - Available as a size 5 with limited resizing available - Diamond: champagne oval rose cut diamond, 0.49ct, VS1 - Metal: 14K White Gold
More from Valerie Madison
Valerie Madison
1.2ct Marisol Colorless Rose Cut Halo Diamond Engagement Ring (size 6.5)
$6455.00
fromValerie Madison