The Beauty Industry's Environmental Awakening
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty industry secrets & practices exposed
Beauty
Skin Bleaching Is Poisoning Women — But Business Is Booming
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Lipstick, Hair Dye, & Power — How Beauty Is Fueling A Revolution In North Korea...
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Can Beauty Change The Face Of Homelessness
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Makeup Industry’s Darkest Secret Is Hiding In Your Makeup Bag
Lexy Lebsack
May 4, 2019
Beauty
Hair Checks, Jiggle Tests, & Gaslighting — Is Pro Cheerleading Worth Saving
Lexy Lebsack
Jan 29, 2019
Beauty
Meet The Woman Changing Prison Return Rates — Through Beauty
Lexy Lebsack
Jul 23, 2018
Beauty
The Women Who Want To Look Instagram Filtered IRL
Read this before watching that lip injection video.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Cutting Edge Of Cosmetic Surgery — & What We Don't Know About It
These treatments use ingredients from inside our own bodies...and the bodies of strangers.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Death Threats & $3 Ponytails: What The Fake Hair Trade Is Hiding
The industry has long exploited poor women, but one new company is stepping up to create fair trade hair.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Makeup in Lockup: Beauty, Power, & Danger in Women's Prisons
Every morning, Candace Altman wakes up at 5:30 a.m. in a dark cell at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Oregon. She washes her face with cold water, co
by
Lexy Lebsack
Shady
We Went Inside Beauty's Black Market & It’s Worse Than You Think
R29 went undercover to report on the counterfeit beauty industry — & it's scarier than you think.
by
Lexy Lebsack
