The Steamiest, Sexiest Gifts To Turn Your Lover On

When it comes to giving a gift for the person you're sleeping with, you can certainly opt for something sentimental or functional. But why not give them something that doubles as a gift for you — a sexy present that has the potential to make that night's romp even hotter?
There's the classic silky lingerie — it's cliché for a reason, after all (because it's super-hot). But maybe your sex life calls for a slightly kinkier gift, such as a flog for spanking. Or perhaps your relationship is more playful, and you want to get them a sexy gift that elicits a smile. Either way, we rounded up a lineup of gifts perfect for anyone hoping to appeal to their boo's naughty side.
Scroll through to find the perfect sexy gift for you and your partner.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.