SPF For Your Hair Exists — Here’s Why The Experts Want You To Start Using It

Now, we get that it might feel like Big Sunscreen is out here trying to sell you on another product. But while the scalp-specific SPF category is actively growing, we have it on record that any sunscreen lotion will work, as long as you don't mind a little grease at the roots. "You can use the same sunscreens for your face as you can for your scalp," Dr. Zeichner says. "Apply sunscreen starting with the center of your face and rubbing it up and outwards into the hairline to ensure no missed area. Then, take a drop on your finger and run it down your part line." Voilà — no scorched scalps here.