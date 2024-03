I’m Not The Only One In My Family With A Disability. But I’m the First to Release Shame

Up until a few years ago, I only used a wheelchair for long distances. As an elementary school student, I had one with me in case I ever needed it. But most of the time, I pushed it and used it to carry my backpack. Occasionally, my friends and I took turns riding it down the hill at recess, until the teachers witnessed someone getting launched from it at the bottom of the hill. When I moved to a new state, just before high school, my physical therapist discouraged me from using a wheelchair and gave me a walker. Most of my new friends never saw me in a wheelchair since I no longer used one at school, church, or youth group. I grew to fear my peers seeing me while I was out shopping, one of the few occasions I would use my wheelchair. If I ever spotted someone I knew, I had a plan. I would divert attention by telling my mom — or whoever I was with — to look at something away from a possible friend or acquaintance so I could go unnoticed.