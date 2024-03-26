I’m Not The Only One In My Family With A Disability. But I’m the First to Release Shame

My grandmother had not left the house for months. Once she could not physically walk up the ramp at the local church, she refused to go. Before my grandmother left for Brazil, we asked her doctor to put in an order for a wheelchair. The wheelchair remained stored away from my grandmother’s sight until her passing in early 2023; she refused to look at it, let alone be seen in it. While family and friends stopped by regularly to visit her, she rarely engaged in conversation and spent a lot of time looking down. Though I could see that my presence made my grandmother happy in those days, my heart broke because I couldn’t do more to help her release her painful emotions and make the most of the time she had left.