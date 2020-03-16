How To Bring Springtime To This Week’s At-Home Mani

Slowly but surely, pastels are starting to feel more seasonally appropriate. Even if you're watching the tulips bloom through a window while practicing social distancing, there's something cheerful about warm-weather indicators that make this crazy time feel a bit more zen. Of course, the simplest, most non-committal way to ease into spring tones — especially while you're living in sweats and looking for an activity — is with a DIY manicure.
If your collection of pastels is looking a little sad and crusty at the moment — with a few glass bottles of baby pink that may be more than two years old — we have your guide to the most current crème de la crème of pastel polish, as determined by the pros. From frosty blue to sheer peach, click ahead to find the prettiest pastel polishes to add to your stash. Consider it the savviest form of pre-spring retail therapy.
