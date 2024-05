The day before the new moon, Mercury and the centaur Chiron share a conjunction in Aries. This cosmic alliance will prove to be fruitful, as it gives us the motivation to let go of the past and start fresh. Remember Mercury is still in its retrograde shadow , clearing up the miscommunications from its retrograde period and the pre-retrograde zone until May 13. If anything needs to be said and dealt with from March 18, when Mercury entered the pre-shadow of its backward spin, now is the time to do so. The time has come to cultivate a new vision and journey; mending the recent past can help us thrive. This lunation is an excellent moment to let go and start afresh. The same applies to projects or endeavors left on the sidelines and the back burner.