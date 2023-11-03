Cuticle Oil Is Invaluable & 6 Other Tips I Learned From A Nail Dermatologist

Dr. Stern has looked at the tip of a nail filed with an emery board under a microscope and what she saw was not smooth. "It looks like a mountain range," Dr. Stern explains, noting that there are ridges and edges that are more likely to catch on things like the fabric of your sweater. So instead of using a regular nail file, Dr. Dana recommends a diamond glass file, which is more cylindrical and translucent (chicer, if you ask me). "It's a lot softer on the nail," she explains. The reason why most salons don't use diamond files is because they take a little bit longer to shape the nail. But in my experience, not only is a diamond file just as effective as an emery board file when shaping my nail into a smooth rounded tip, it feels a lot nicer; the sensation is softer and gentler, more like a gentle buffing.