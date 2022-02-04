Lululemon Has Your Guy’s Valentine’s Day Gifts On Lock

Honestly, the tried-and-true Valentine's Day gift ideas (flowers, chocolate, and sparkly things) all sound pretty good to us — but for the guys in our lives, it can be trickier to nail the perfect gift. If hot sauce flights and heart-shaped boxes of beef jerky aren't your gent’s jam, allow us to point you to an unlikely retail destination overflowing with excellent gifts for men: Lululemon.
The brand has long been our go-to for quality performance gear, and if you ask us, it's a seriously slept-on gifting destination for dude. Since Lululemon tends to be on the pricier end of the activewear spectrum, the brand’s togs may not be something your giftee would necessarily splurge on for themselves, which makes it an even sweeter gift (and one that doesn’t contain any sugar).
Advertisement
From fan-favorite ABC joggers to half-zip layers to keep warm in brisk temps, Lululemon is overflowing with pieces that your fellow will definitely appreciate. Ahead, scope out our top Valentine's Day gift ideas for all the (homme) homies.
City Sweat Crew, $108
If your boyfriend has been living in the same worn-out (and not in a cute way) sweatshirt since college, it's time for an upgrade — and you're looking right at it. This elevated crew is crafted from performance French terry and is the perfect blend of soft and stylish.
Always In Motion Boxer 5" 3 Pack, $68
Underwear isn't always the most exciting gift, but if your guy is as practical as they come, he'll surely make good use of this super-soft boxer trio made from moisture-wicking modal fabric. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorways ranging from fresh pastels to basic black.
ABC Jogger Warpstreme, $128
Lululemon's elevated joggers have earned cult status for a reason — the fit is on point, they can be dressed up or down, and come in myriad colorways making them the ultimate versatile piece. Plus, the recycled poly Warpstreme fabric is so comfortable, he may never want to wear hard pants ever again.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7", $68
For the avid runner, there's no better gift than a new pair of shorts ideal for heart-thumping runs and training sessions at the gym. Lululemon's bestselling performance shorts are made from a dry-touch fabric so he can worry less about perspiring and focus on thriving.
Advertisement
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0, $78
This ultra-breezy tee practically repels sweat, making it perfect for his most intense workouts. But lest you think this is just a regular T-shirt, think again: The fabric is infused with actual silver, which has natural antimicrobial properties to minimize odor.
Surge Warm Half-Zip, $108
Whether worn underneath a jacket or as a base layer, this lightweight half-zip is one he'll legitimately want to wear nonstop. And ICYMI, the four-way stretch Rulu fabric is engineered to provide maximum warmth with minimal bulk.
Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L, $98
For the man on the move, we recommend this sturdy backpack — which will last him for years to come. It's got pockets galore, and is roomy enough to stock all the daily essentials.
Clean Lines Belt Bag, $58
Who doesn't love a cool crossbody? This chic belt bag is perfect for keeping your phone, wallet, and keys close by at all times, and comes in colors ranging from tan to grassy green.
All for It Beanie, $48
Fact: You can never own too many beanies — especially since they can be a little to easy to misplace. We love this extra-cozy one made from a soft cotton blend knit.
Core Large Duffle Bag 2.0 38L, $168
Travel in style with this durable duffle bag, which fits a ton of stuff without being super bulky. Plus, it's water-repellant — so don't worry about spills or leaks ruining your investment purchase.
shop 10 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.