It's no secret that cold air can dry out your skin, leaving it redder, flakier, or itchier than ever, making right now the perfect time to update your skincare routine for the cold months ahead. Luckily, you don't need to break the bank to get fresh, hydrated skin: Lookfantastic is having a site-wide 15% off sale with the promo code TRICK. Plus, if you spend over $90, the retailer will throw in a free PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum sample. Lookfantastic stocks so many of your favorite brands (The Ordinary! Farmacy!) so it's no easy feat to sift through the site's many serums, oils, and moisturizers. So we rounded up just a few of Lookfantastic's customer-approved buys, from hidden gems to the bestsellers you've always wanted to try. Your face will be feeling soft, smooth, and brand new well into the cool winter months.
Advertisement
Get intensely cleansed, norished, and renewed skin with this deep cleansing balm that dissolves make-up, grime, and pollutants. Infused with soothing ingredients, it can be massaged onto dry skin then removed with a wet cloth as a first step in your routine or left on as a super nourishing facial mask.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars with 1,252 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I've been using this product for over a decade now. It leaves my skin super clean without stripping my face dry leaving it smooth, moisturized, and takes off all of my makeup!! It also has a spa-like aromatherapy type scent that just soothes my life" – Anonymous, Elemis Reviewer.
Reviewers guarantee that COSRX's fresh, lightweight serum lives up to the hype. The brand's not-so-secret ingredient? Snail secretion, a unique moisturizer already popular in the K-Beauty world. Snail mucin (yes, as in snail slime or mucus) has proven to smooth wrinkles and fine lines, reduce redness, and generally leave your skin soft and moisturized. You'll never want to be without it again.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 1,076 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I love this. While it initially goes on a bit sticky, once it soaks in I notice an instant improvement in the smoothness and elasticity of my skin. It layers well with other products and gives me a healthy-looking, non-greasy glow." – Donna, CosRX Reviewer.
This powder activates as soon as it comes into contact with water: Just pour half a teaspoon into wet hands, rub them together until the exfoliant becomes creamy, massage it into your face, and enjoy near-instantly brighter skin. This super-gentle product is especially perfect for people with skin sensitivities.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars with 4,022 reviews.
Reviewers say: "The best exfoliant I’ve used, no scratchy bits & doesn’t dry out my skin. Skin feels so soft and looks brighter straight after use. [I] Will be buying the bigger bottle next time although my small one is still going after a month of use." – Caitlan, Dermalogica Reviewer.
The Lapis blue tansy face oil is an Herbivore favorite — and for good reason. Specifically designed for people with oily and blemish-prone skin, this product contains pure plant oils, including vegan squalane and kukui nut oil, that will moisturize and clear up your face without congesting your pores.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 438 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I’m one of those people that NEVER write reviews but I have to share my love for Lapis. I’ve dealt with adult cystic acne for a while and tried numerous products. Lapis is the ONLY product that has helped rid my cystic acne. I love love love this product. Do not hesitate to buy. I apply it in the am and an extra drop at night. It keeps my oily face less oily (who knew)!" – Dona, Herbivore Reviewer.
Vitamin C is proven to brighten dull skin and target dark spots. Farmacy's combination of acerola cherry, hyaluronic acids, and botanical ingredients will nourish your skin and undoubtedly leave you feeling (and looking) refreshed and hydrated.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 365 reviews.
Reviewers say: "[It's the] best skincare for sensitive skin. My skin has been very aggrivated lately and I was lookig for a product that would brighten and tone while still being gentle on my red inflamed spots. This product is amazing! After the first application, my skin looked smoother and healthier. After less than a week of use, my redness is much lighter and the bumps are starting to diminish. [...] There is nothing else I have found that diminish irritation and eczema and just gives you healthy, smooth-looking, brighter skin." – Anna, Herbivore Reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.