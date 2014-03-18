Skip navigation!
Lauren Moffatt
Fashion
7 Style Essentials For Coachella Weekend
by
LaurenConrad.com
More from Lauren Moffatt
Designers
Lauren Moffatt's Secret To A Never-Ending Summer Wardrobe
Connie Wang
Mar 18, 2014
New York
Lauren Moffatt Pop-Up Is The Perfect Excuse For a Weekend Escape
Alison Ives
Mar 8, 2014
Celebrity Style
Meet Designer Lauren Moffatt's Beyond-Cute Daughter
The Glow
Dec 7, 2013
New York
Shop The Lauren Moffatt Sample Sale BEFORE Everyone Else!
It's no secret we're majorly obsessed with New York designer Lauren Moffatt. We've swooned over swimwear, sighed longingly at spring, and gotten schooled
by
Susan Williamson
Fashion
Wanted: Endless Summer To Wear Lauren Moffatt's '60s-Inspired Swi...
It's official: It's almost time to mourn the end of summer. We're going to miss venturing outside sans coat, but we're especially sad about no longer
by
Michelle King
New York
Lauren Moffatt's So-Sweet Sale Has Us Beach & Roof Ready (For Less!)
Ideally we would spend our entire summer frolicking in Lauren Moffatt’s to-die-for prints and beachy dresses, and now we finally can! Yes, our day
by
Sheri Hickey
Los Angeles
This Weekend ONLY: $75 Off Lauren Moffatt, Steven Alan, And More
San Francisco has mastered casual chic style, and we can’t help but think mainstay Conifer has something to do with it. Stocked with Lauren Moffatt,
by
Us
Fashion
Banana Republic Takes A Color-Soaked Turn With Some Help From Tri...
A staple for workweek wear, Banana Republic has teamed up with sun-loving label Trina Turk for a joint collection to get you excited about summer and
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Lauren Moffatt Outfits The Teacher's Pet & The Burn Out For Fall ...
In September, Lauren Moffatt's fall '12 presentation brought us back to school... literally. And, while it felt a little stuffy to be back in the chem
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Our Prayers Are Answered! Lauren Moffatt Debuts Swimwear Line
We'd be hard-pressed to find a Lauren Moffatt piece we didn't fall in love with, and it's starting to become a problem. We can't help it, her flirty
by
Seija Rankin
Shopping
For YOU, For LESS: Lauren Moffatt, Dream Collective, Karen Walker...
There's nothing like the holidays to bring out a little romance in our style, and if there's anyone who knows how to create a beautiful, timeless
by
Us
Fashion
Lauren Moffatt's Flirty Spring '12 Line Is Sweet (But Not Sugary)
When we go shopping, we often approach clothing the same way we address small children, cooing and awww-ing, things like, "SO cute!" without realizing
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Spoil Yourself With Celeb-Approved Clothes At The Lauren Moffatt ...
It's pretty much impossible not to adore Lauren Moffatt's quirky yet simple pieces. Her most recent collection master the Americana look without ever
by
Lisa Eppich
Fashion
Fast Forward With Club Monaco's Cali-Spring Lookbook
We can never get enough of the breathtaking scenery along the California coastline, especially at a time when the cold has us staying put next to the
by
Viona Wang
Fashion
Lookbook Lovin': Raoul's Spring '12 Is Simplistically Sweet
As we start to shiver in the cold and pile on the layers, Singapore-based Raoul is turning up the heat with their hot-hued spring '12 lookbook. We're
by
Viona Wang
Fashion
First Look: Peep Lauren Conrad’s New Pre-Spring Lookbook
Lauren Conrad may have said "bye" to the small screen a few years ago, but with her latest lookbook for Paper Crown, she’s nailed that casual Cali-cool
by
Kate Mulling
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Lauren Moffatt Sample Sale
Summer dresses are our go-to outfits of choice for the work week and beyond—and it's always a good idea to stock your arsenal when Lauren Moffatt hosts
by
Lisa Dionisio
Fashion
Fawn Over Lauren Moffatt's Country-Inspired Fall Collection
There's nothing wrong with being a little bit country; at least not where Lauren Moffatt is concerned. While we always like to be ahead of the curve, her
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Fall In Love: Lauren Moffatt's Spring Collection
We're positively swooning like a newlywed over Lauren Moffatt's spring '11 collection, entitled "The Honeymooner And What She Packed." Inspired by a dress
by
Erin Grant
New York
NYC Sales: Lauren Moffatt, DVF, Acne, Castor & Pollux, And More...
Lauren Moffatt What: Head over to the Lauren Moffatt sample sale and scoop up as much of the Spring 2010 line as you can! You'll need a large tote to go
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Sales: Lauren Moffatt, Samantha Pleet, Inhabit, H Fredriksson...
Lauren Moffatt Poppy Event What: Designer Lauren Moffatt is stopping by Nolita's Poppy boutique for a special trunk show event. View her new spring '10
by
Lisa Dionisio
Fashion
Lauren Moffatt Hooks Up With Kate Lanphear For A Little Lookbook ...
There's no denying any girl could take an easy shine to designer Lauren Moffatt's quirky-feminine creations. But when we heard she was pairing up with
by
Us
Shopping
NYC Sales: Lauren Moffatt, White + Warren, Surface to Air, La Per...
New York Lauren Moffatt Sample Sale What: With discounts up to 75% off, find sweet deals on Lauren Moffatt's feminine dresses, jackets, and separates at
by
Lisa Dionisio
