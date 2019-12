There's no real evidence that sweating itself "detoxifies" your body — your liver and your kidneys do that naturally — but it still feels pretty damn good after an exhausting day (or week, or month, or year), especially during the winter. And I didn't dream up the mood boost."The exposure of the body to heat does something physiologically that produces some sort of beneficial effect," Stacy D. Hunter , PhD, previously told Refinery29 in a conversation about hot yoga. And, of course, your mental health is just as important during the holiday season as your physical health is.