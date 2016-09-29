Skip navigation!
How To Boost Metabolism
News
Does Apple Care Cover Birth Control?
by
Alison Leiby
More from How To Boost Metabolism
Diet & Nutrition
Your Love Of Coffee Might Be Written In Your Genes
Kimberly Truong
Sep 29, 2016
Diet & Nutrition
This Pill Tricks Your Body Into Thinking You've Eaten A Meal
Sarah Jacoby
Jan 7, 2015
Diet & Nutrition
How Stress Alters How Your Body Uses Fat
YouBeauty
Aug 19, 2014
Diet & Nutrition
How Detoxing REALLY Works
At some point, we've all felt that feeling that's best be described as: "Ugh." Perhaps it was that Sunday brunch that turned into lunch, which turned
by
Grace McCalmon
Health Trends
Metabolism Miracle: 2014's Breakout Diet Trend
It's officially that time of year again. Everywhere we go, someone's talking about their resolutions for 2014 — and most of these resolutions seem to
by
Justin Sedor
Diet & Nutrition
Is Winter Ruining Your Metabolism?
Right about the time the colder weather kicks in and we really need to look our best (holiday party circuit, critical relatives that seem to monitor
by
Kristin Booker
Diet & Nutrition
4 Spices (& Recipes!) To Boost Your Metabolism
Come November, our relationship with cooking gets a little more complicated. We want something hearty to stave off that winter chill, but we also don't
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Mind
You're Sleeping Wrong — But This Adorable Lemur Can Help!
For everyone out there who loves to sleep — and who finds life without the mandatory seven-to-eight hours essentially impossible — it might come as a
by
Kelly Bourdet
Health
The Great Gender Debate, Weight-Loss Edition
Here's something that's been bugging us since what feels like the dawn of time: Why is it that a guy and a girl can be on the exact same diet and the
by
Nicole Catanese
