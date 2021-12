Hey Bud’s Hemp Clay Mask Says Bye-Bye Acne AND Dry Skin

I've never tried hemp or CBD skincare before, so I didn't know what to expect. I'm also very very lazy when it comes to wash-off masks. If it's not a sheet mask , I don't keep up with it, and sometimes I'm too lazy to even use a sheet mask. Suffice to say, it would take a lot for me to mix up my low-matience routine for an actual mask. Spoiler alert: Even though the two-week trial is over, I plan to stick with it. Everything from its creamy texture and light, fresh scent to the included brush (the brush!! Someone, please explain how my executive-dysfunctional brain gets motivated to do otherwise not-worth-the-brain-power tasks as soon as there's a brush involved? Not using my hands and having a handy-dandy applicator simply transforms the task as doable. The free brush is a 10/10 in my book) makes my after-work self-care a spa-like one.