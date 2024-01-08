9 Hair & Makeup Looks We Loved From The 2024 Golden Globes

Award show season is here and today the 2024 festivities kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes.
From the cast of the Barbie movie, to A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Oprah, the event saw a who's who of Hollywood take a turn on the red carpet. And while we were, of course, keeping our eyes on the best red carpet fashion (Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli has my vote) we were also taken by many of the showstopping beauty looks on display.
Rachel Brosnahan and Sarah Snook leant into the hair bow trend that appears to be omnipresent right now, while Emma Stone and Ayo Edebiri opted for flicky bobs. Elsewhere, updos were given new vitality through modern colors and fun braids.
Without further ado, keep scrolling for nine of the best hair and makeup looks we spotted at the 2024 Golden Globes.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 Australia.