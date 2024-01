How A Financial Planner Helped Ease My Money Anxiety

Everyone’s situation will look different, but your first meeting with a financial planner is predominantly for information gathering — it’s a time to discuss your goals, concerns, current financial situation, and any specifics you want your planner to get into. You’ll share information with your chosen planner to help them create a comprehensive financial picture for them to look at. For example, I sent Carden my bank statements, my credit card statements, and alerted her about any other accounts I have, such as my 401k — which, to be honest, made me feel like I was in the middle of a naked dream : stripped down and exposed with nowhere to hide. Having my financial cards out all on the table for a stranger to dig into is nerve-wracking (I swear, I only use DoorDash when necessary!) but luckily Carden made me feel comfortable after our initial conversation. She was able to answer every question I had about financial planning without making me feel confused, seemed to really care about how to best serve her clients, asked me thought-provoking questions about my own relationship with money, and had an overall sense of calming energy that made me trust her.