How To Style Y2K Baguette Bags, According To R29 Shopping Editors

When it comes to shoulder bags, I'm not a particular fan of the droopy silhouettes. I like ones that sit upright, like a top handle bag, and that have a bit of shape to them. Coach has done just that with its Penn Shoulder Bag. I appreciated how structured the patent leather bag is, as I was able to prop it up on the table without it leaning over, and how it sat right in my hand when I was on the go. It was easy to find what I needed, and my essentials lined up perfectly inside without becoming a black hole. While I prefer to hold this little baby as a clutch, it can seamlessly be transitioned into a shoulder bag with the thin adjustable strap.