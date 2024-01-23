Charles & Keith X Chet Lo Has Runway-Inspired Pieces At Accessible Prices

Since graduating from London’s Central Saint Martins in 2020, and starting his eponymous label during the pandemic, Chet Lo’s spiky knits have appeared on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Zendaya to SZA, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat. Now, thanks to a Chet Lo x Charles & Keith collaboration, the 26-year-old designer’s work will be more accessible than ever.
The London-based brand worked with the affordable Singapore-based shoes and accessories brand to create a capsule collection that brings high fashion to the masses. Available on January 23, the line consists of three shoes — wedge heels, platform mules, and tie-around ballet flats — as well as two bags and a statement headband — all featuring Lo’s signature knit designs. You will also find exclusive ready-to-wear pieces (at Chet Lo prices) like a spiked mini and midi skirt, as well as a textured long sleeve top.
According to Lo, it was an obvious partnership for him. “Charles & Keith has been very supportive of my brand in the past by creating accessories for my runways,” he tells Refinery29 over email. “It was like second nature to say yes to this capsule collaboration when I was approached.”
All six pieces are available in three colorways that are inspired by Lo’s Asian roots, as well as his modern, futuristic aesthetic: Vibrant Red, Vivacious Fuschia, and black. Even the spiky knit has a personal touch, which Lo tells us is inspired by the durian fruit, a significant part of his Chinese American culture. “I believe it’s culturally important to incorporate these physical elements of my heritage and family through my fashion and create something fun and unique,” he says.
The focus on this collection was wearability and versatility. For example, Lo suggests wearing the plexiglass heels for a night out, as well as pairing them with baggy jeans for a more casual look. With prices ranging from $39 for the headband to $153 for the bag, we expect to see smatterings of this collection at next month’s fashion weeks, when Lo will also be presenting his fall/winter collection.
