The Top-Reviewed Travel Bags — From Carry-Ons To Weekenders

We spend the majority of our lives moving from one place to another (daily commutes, weekend trips, full-on international stays, what have you). No matter the length of our journeys, there's one common denominator we rely on to help get us wherever the hell we're headed: a bag — a travel bag. So, to keep our vagabond skills sharp during the holiday hustle ahead, we hunted down the best in this transit-bag class.
We're talking only the top-rated workhorse carryall totes, roomy weekenders, hard-case carry-ons, utility duffels, and more that are tried, tested, and customer-approved to withstand the wear and tear of hoofing it around town (or, in some cases, the globe). Scroll on to shop the highest-reviewed travel bags from every category — starting small at shoulder bags and going big with hard-side rollers.
P.S. We're sticking with black to put the focus on structure and functionality — but don't worry, all of the bestselling bags ahead come in an array of colorful options too.
