Grown-Up Clear Lip Glosses Even Your Middle School Self Would Love

Like Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen once said, "Lipstick lasts longer but gloss is more fun..." This quote — now a viral meme — reflects the playful sentiment of the product perfectly. But lip gloss has come leaps and bounds since our days rolling saccharine-sweet goop over our lips after homeroom.
Eventually many of us traded our favorite lip lacquers in for matte and cream formulas until recently, when gloss officially entered the beauty zeitgeist once again.
Now celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez — plus VSCO girls — are making transparent lip glosses popular again. Luckily for us, the glosses of 2019 are smooth, silky, shiny, and packed with skin-care benefits to boot. Check out our favorites ahead.
