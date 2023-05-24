After A Sudden Medical Diagnosis, Radical Self-Acceptance Was My Only Option

When I arrived at the emergency room, the triage nurse all but confirmed my diagnosis when she looked at me compassionately and said, “You do have all the symptoms, yes.” Six hours of waiting later, I’d developed new signs of the neurological disorder. My mouth and tongue burned, and my right ear ached. (Later, it would become hyper-sensitive to sound, my children’s laughs so unbearably loud they triggered panic attacks.) I tried to drink water from a paper cup but had lost the ability to form a seal with my lips. Vending machine crisps confirmed I was missing my sense of taste. But the worst part was my right eye, stuck open and unblinking. I forced it shut, willing it to work as it had just hours earlier. Mentally, I went back and forth, wondering if I was imagining the whole thing. Part of me expected the doctor to tell me I was simply tired.