Beauty
Announcing The Future Of Beauty At Beautycon™ ’24
Refinery29 Staff
Aug 20, 2024
Beauty
Brown Girl Jane Is About To Be Everywhere — & They’re Just Getting Started
Karina Hoshikawa
Aug 15, 2024
Beauty
Meet Ceramides, The Ingredient Beauty Editors Always Look For In Skincare
Venus Wong
Aug 9, 2024
Beauty
Ciara On Her Signature “Natural Glam” & Why She’s Always Been A N...
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. Between brands jockeying to
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Fragrance
Courteney Cox’s New Scent Smells Just Like Summer (& Monica...
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. It’s not every day we com
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
The Japanese Manicure Turns Weak Nails Glossy
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. View this post on Instagram
by
Tori Crowther
Beauty
Serious Question: Should Your Manicure Hurt?
The nail salon is usually my happy place, but this time, something is seriously wrong. As the purple glow of the UV nail lamp washes over my freshly-lacque
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Fragrance
That’s That Me “Espresso” — 6 Scents To Try Now
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. It’s early to call it, bu
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Amazon
Korea’s Best Kept Skincare Secret Is Only $24 & You Can Get It On...
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. South Korea lives in the fu
by
Venus Wong
Sun Blocked
I Never Wore SPF On Planes — But A Dermatologist Convinced Me Oth...
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
Everyone’s Asking For Bio Sculpture Nails — A Healthy Alternative...
Social media is a brilliant tool for discovering intricate nail art trends or spotting the season’s hottest nail polish colors — and it’s all thanks
by
Mica Ricketts
Beauty
Dandruff Is Curable & 5 Other Hair Myths Exposed By A Top Trichol...
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. If the name Anabel Kingsley
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
How To Get A Haircut You’ll Actually Like, According To Top Stylists
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. The seemingly endless disap
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Not Your Token Asian
12 AAPI-Founded Beauty Products Our Editors Can’t Get Enough Of
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
A Dermatologist Just Schooled Me On SPF & What I Learned Surprise...
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
“Nail Tints” Are The Answer To Healthy, Glossy Nails — & Manicuri...
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. While I love the thrill of
by
Mica Ricketts
Hair
Hair Dusting Promises Long, Healthy Hair — But Not All Experts Ar...
The phrase “Don’t touch the length” is a pet peeve among plenty of hairdressers, but it’s not without justification. Growing your hair can often fe
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Why Is Everyone Wearing Perfume To Bed?
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission. It’s not unusual for cele
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
This Is How Chinese Women Actually Use Gua Sha
Whether you consider yourself a disciple of the clean girl aesthetic or not, there’s no denying that the TikTok trend has massively popularized gua s
by
Venus Wong
