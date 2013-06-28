Skip navigation!
Zinzi Edmundson
Travel
Hi Times — All The Best From Joshua Tree And Beyond!
Zinzi Edmundson
Jun 28, 2013
Los Angeles
Shake It Up: 3 Delicious Summer Cocktails From A Local Mastermind
Zinzi Edmundson
Jun 13, 2013
Los Angeles
The Ultimate Pasadena Shopping Guide
Zinzi Edmundson
Feb 9, 2011
Politics
Trek Around Town With New Vanport Outfitters Canvas Bags
Three things we love: fall's American heritage trend, handmade accessories, and West Coast brands. No surprise, we're head over heels for Portland-based
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Los Angeles
The Coolest Cali Etsy Shops To Bookmark Now
Since we first stumbled upon Etsy, this massive online marketplace has quickly become one of our favorite places to hunt down handmade jewelry,
by
Kate Mulling
Politics
Echo Park Aficionados Dish on L.A.'s Most Noteworthy Local Designers
If you've been hanging around here at Refinery 29 L.A. the past month or so, you've no doubt noticed that there are few things we love more than our
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Politics
Get Over Underarm Stains With Deo-Go
Deo-Go, the new water-soluble laundry agent is designed to wipe out underarm stains—and it's quickly becoming our most essential summer-to-fall
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Los Angeles
Party and Shop All Summer Long with Heidi Merrick!
Attention shoppers: In honor of BBQ season and summer frocks, head to one of Heidi Merrick's summer-long Retail Friday events. Every Friday for the rest
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Los Angeles
Macadamia-Based Hair Masque Will Soothe Stressed Tresses
It's officially midsummer and if you're like us, your hair is starting to show signs of all that summer fun: sun, sea and chlorine damage. Just about the
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Los Angeles
Eastside Hot Spot Lake Boutique Opens A New Location
Eastsiders seeking to up their sophistication-quotient, take note: The newly relocated and restocked Lake Boutique is here! Fans of the store's previous
by
Zinzi Edmundson
Los Angeles
Atwater Furniture Designer Makes Rad Tie-Dyed Rope Jewelry
Atwater-based furniture designer Tanya Aguiñiga has a fiber fetish. She covers everything from metal folding chairs to found headboards in candy-colored
by
Zinzi Edmundson
